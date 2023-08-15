Deadpool 3: Everything to know about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Marvel reunion movie

Deadpool 3 is a highly anticipated upcoming film that will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the first time since 2009's Wolverine: Origins. The film will mark the introduction of X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In September 2022, Reynolds announced that Jackman would be joining the film in a comedic video. "Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" Reynolds asked Jackman in the clip, to which he replied, "Yeah, sure, Ryan."

The release date for Deadpool 3 has been changed a few times. It was originally set to be released on 8 November, 2024, but it was later pushed up to 3 May, 2024.

Jackman has said that he is playing Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3 because he feels like he is better at it now than he was when he made the previous X-Men films. He also said that he feels more comfortable in his own skin now, which is something that Wolverine can relate to.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will write the script.

The challenge with Jackman coming back as Wolverine is that the character passed away in 2017's Logan, However, fans will remember the movie took place in 2029. The third Deadpool is set in the present day.

"We've figured out a way to do it that's Hugh Jackman-approved and Kevin Feige-approved where we're completely protecting the legacy of Logan the way it was left off," Reynolds said during a November 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I wouldn't mess with that. I'm really excited."

Deadpool 3 is sure to be a hit with fans of both the Deadpool and X-Men franchises. It will be interesting to see how they handle the introduction of X-Men characters into the MCU, and how they will address Wolverine's death in Logan.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast of Deadpool 3 is expected to include Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, and Josh Brolin. The film is being produced by Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios.

Fans are really looking forward to 'Deadpool 3' and how it combines the Deadpool and X-Men stories. I'm sure it will be a funny and action-packed movie that fans of both series will love.