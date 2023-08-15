Deadpool 3: Everything to know about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Marvel reunion movie

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 August, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 01:30 pm

Related News

Deadpool 3: Everything to know about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Marvel reunion movie

Originally planned for 8 November 2024, 'Deadpool 3' will now arrive earlier than expected, hitting theaters on 3 May 2024, as announced by Marvel Studios.

Hindustan Times
15 August, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 01:30 pm
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. Photo: Collected
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. Photo: Collected

Deadpool 3 is a highly anticipated upcoming film that will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the first time since 2009's Wolverine: Origins. The film will mark the introduction of X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In September 2022, Reynolds announced that Jackman would be joining the film in a comedic video. "Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" Reynolds asked Jackman in the clip, to which he replied, "Yeah, sure, Ryan."

The release date for Deadpool 3 has been changed a few times. It was originally set to be released on 8 November, 2024, but it was later pushed up to 3 May, 2024.

Jackman has said that he is playing Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3 because he feels like he is better at it now than he was when he made the previous X-Men films. He also said that he feels more comfortable in his own skin now, which is something that Wolverine can relate to.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will write the script.

The challenge with Jackman coming back as Wolverine is that the character passed away in 2017's Logan, However, fans will remember the movie took place in 2029. The third Deadpool is set in the present day.

"We've figured out a way to do it that's Hugh Jackman-approved and Kevin Feige-approved where we're completely protecting the legacy of Logan the way it was left off," Reynolds said during a November 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I wouldn't mess with that. I'm really excited."

Deadpool 3 is sure to be a hit with fans of both the Deadpool and X-Men franchises. It will be interesting to see how they handle the introduction of X-Men characters into the MCU, and how they will address Wolverine's death in Logan.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast of Deadpool 3 is expected to include Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, and Josh Brolin. The film is being produced by Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios.

Fans are really looking forward to 'Deadpool 3' and how it combines the Deadpool and X-Men stories. I'm sure it will be a funny and action-packed movie that fans of both series will love.

 

Deadpool 3 / Ryan Reynolds / Hugh Jackman / Marvel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

6h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

2h | TBS Today
The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

18h | TBS Stories
Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

6h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

20h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June