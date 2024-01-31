Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman are about to save MCU with 'Deadpool 3', says Matthew Vaughn

Splash

Hindustan Times
31 January, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 02:38 pm

Related News

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman are about to save MCU with 'Deadpool 3', says Matthew Vaughn

Marvel's 2023 releases "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "The Marvels" flopped at the box office. The latter title is the lowest-grossing MCU film to date.

Hindustan Times
31 January, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 02:38 pm
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. Photo: Collected
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. Photo: Collected

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer "Deadpool 3" is a "jolt" that could save the now struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe, says filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, who previously directed "X-Men: First Class" in the superhero film franchise.

Vaughn, who is awaiting the release of his latest directorial "Argylle", said he knows about some excerpts that transpire between Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine, which are "unbelievable".

"The few snippets that I know about 'Deadpool vs. Wolverine' -- or 'Wolverine vs. Deadpool', I'm sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak -- are unbelievable.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"That's going to be the jolt... The Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it's going to bring that body back to life... I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel Universe. "I'm a genuine fan of the X-Men, all I want is for the movies to be as good as they should be," Vaughn said on BroBible's "Post Credit" podcast.

Marvel's 2023 releases "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "The Marvels" flopped at the box office. The latter title is the lowest-grossing MCU film to date.

Reynolds and Jackman last week announced a wrap on "Deadpool 3", which is directed by Shawn Levy.

Set before the events of 2017's "Logan", the film will see Reynolds reprise the role of the titular anti-hero Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson, and Jackman return as the adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine (James Howlett).

Also starring Emma Corrin, "Deadpool 3" will hit theatres on 26 July.

Marvel Universe / Deadpool 3 / Hugh Jackman / Ryan Reynolds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

3h | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

7h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

1d | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India product sales market

Bangladesh-India product sales market

28m | Videos
Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

4h | Videos
Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

17h | Videos
External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

5h | Videos