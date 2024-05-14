Dua Lipa tops UK charts

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 10:41 am

FILE PHOTO: Dua Lipa attends the European premiere of &quot;Barbie&quot; in London, Britain July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
'Levitating' singer Dua Lipa's album, 'Radical Optimism' finds its way to No. 1 on the UK's album charts. 

The new album has found its way to the top, with one of the best-performing opening weeks compared to other British acts so far this year. Her album surpassed the first-week performance of Liam Gallagher and John Squire's EP, which had been at 39,400.

Her album also took over the spot at the top, where Taylor Swift's new release 'The Tortured Poets Department' had been for two weeks, moving Swift's album to second place. 

This was Dua's second time topping the UK charts, her first time being with her album, 'Future Nostalgia' in 2020.

Dua Lipa had released 'Radical Optimism' earlier this month.



