Shakib Khan to star opposite US actor Courtney Coffey in ‘Rajkumar’

Splash

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 02:45 pm

Related News

Shakib Khan to star opposite US actor Courtney Coffey in ‘Rajkumar’

“Rajkumar” will be Courtney Coffey’s debut Bangladeshi film

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 02:45 pm
Shakib Khan and Courtney Coffeyy. Photo: Collected
Shakib Khan and Courtney Coffeyy. Photo: Collected

Dhallywood star Shakib Khan is set to share the screen with US actor Courtney Coffey in "Rajkumar."

Shakib Khan, who is currently in the United States, announced his upcoming venture on his birthday on 28 March.

Courtney Coffeyy. Photo: Collected
Courtney Coffeyy. Photo: Collected

The film was announced during a ceremony at New York's World's Fair Marina Convention Hall.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"The shooting of the film will start in July in various location of the United States, including Florida, Los Angeles. We are planning to start filming some parts in Bangladesh near the end of August," Director Himel Ashraf told The Business Standard. 

"The Bangladesh part of the film will be shot in Dhaka, Manikganj and Gazipur," shares the director

"We are planning to release the film in America, Canada, Middle East and Australia," he added. 

Courtney Coffey was selected to be cast opposite Shakib Khan after a rigorous audition. 

Directed by Himel Ashraf the film will be produced under the banner of Shakib Khan's production company SK Films. 

The film will also star Ahmed Sharif, Doctor Ezaz and Farukh Ahmed among others. 

Shakib Khan also shared a teaser of the film on his verified Facebook page.

"Rajkumar" will be Courtney Coffey's debut Bangladeshi film.  

Shakib Khan / Dhallywood / Rajkumar / Courtney Coffeyy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

12m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

1h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

2h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

5h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

17h | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

18h | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online