Shakib Khan goes to DB office to address allegations of sexual misconduct, rape

File photo
File photo

Actor Shakib Khan has gone to the Detective Branch of Metropolitan Police office to address allegations that tie him to incidents of sexual misconduct and rape.

Earlier on Wednesday (15 March), Rahmat Ullah, a producer, filed a written complaint against the actor in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association accusing him of sexual misconduct and raping an Australian woman, a co-producer of the film "Operation Agneepath".

"Shakib came to the detective office on Sunday (19 March) to discuss these issues. He is planning to take the matter to senior officials of the intelligence department," Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner of the DMP Media Wing told The Business Standard.

The incident occurred a day after the actor went to the Gulshan police station to file a case against Rahmat Ullah over the accusations. But the police did not accept his case and instead advised him to file a case in court.

Rahmat Ullah claimed in his complaint that a case has been filed against Shakib in Australia.

Speaking to the media, Shakib said, "Is this a very simple matter? That a case will be filed against me in Australia and I would be able to return home so easily? After returning to Bangladesh, I went to Australia again. No one in Australia's administration seems to have any idea about these allegations.

"This man is trying to harass me with false accusations. He is a fraud. What he is showing as the alleged case number is actually the event number. Everything will be cleared within the next couple of days," the actor said.

