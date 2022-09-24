Season 3 of ‘Ramy’ is coming sooner than you think and Bella Hadid is appearing too

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 11:11 am

Season 3 of 'Ramy' is coming sooner than you think and Bella Hadid is appearing too

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 11:11 am
Ramy fand have waited two years for season 3 and it is finally here. Photo: Collected
Ramy fand have waited two years for season 3 and it is finally here. Photo: Collected

Season 3 of Ramy is reeling out on 30 September and fans are on the edge of their seats for it. We have been following the Egyptian-American millennial as he struggles to find his place in the world on the streets of New Jersey in the first two seasons of the namesake Hulu original series. 

The third season was renewed back in June 2020 but fans have been speculating when it will finally be available for binging in an all nighter! 

For those newly boarding the Ramy franchise, they can watch the trailer and get a hint of what is all the craze surrounding it. As with the two previous seasons, this season will have 10 episodes. All episodes coming out together is a good sport for bingers around the world.

Familiar faces will return to season 3. Ramy Youssef, of course, as Ramy Hassan, Amr Waked as Farouk Hassan, Hiam Abbass as Maysa Hassan and May Calamawy as Dena Hassan. 

