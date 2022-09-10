Handmaid's Tale renewed for final season

10 September, 2022, 11:45 am
Handmaid's Tale renewed for final season

Over its run the show has won 15 Emmy awards, such as the top drama in 2017

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Season 5 of the critically acclaimed, dystopian future series is set to debut in a two-part premiere on 14 September. Hulu has already greenlit the sixth and final season of the show ahead of the premiere.

The synopsis of the season 5 arc as per Hulu reads "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

Over its run the show has won 15 Emmy awards, such as the top drama in 2017, 'The Handmaid's Tale' TV series was created by Bruce Miller based on the novel with the same name by author Margaret Atwood.  The creator of the show is also working on a spin-off property titled 'The Testaments,' which will pick up the same story but years later, for Hulu.

Hand Maid's Tale / Series / Hulu

