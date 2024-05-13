US Ambassador Peter Haas visits cenbank

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 11:28 pm

File photo of Peter Haas. Photo: The Daily Economist
File photo of Peter Haas. Photo: The Daily Economist

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas visited the Bangladesh Bank and met Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder today (13 May), central bank sources said.

In a statement, a US embassy spokesperson said Ambassador Haas visited the central bank to discuss the recent economic reforms in Bangladesh and the country's economic outlook.

The spokesperson, however, did not confirm whether Haas met the governor.  

This was the US ambassador's first visit to the central bank after the formation of the new government following the 7 January national elections.

