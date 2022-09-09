Nuhash Humayun brings original Bangladeshi content to Hulu

Nuhash Humayun, one of the most vaunted directors from Bangladesh, has successfully broken into US streaming platform Hulu. As per a report from Prothom Alo, the writer/director claimed that this will be a stand-alone piece of content rather than a series.

Nuhash served both as writer and director for the, as of yet, untitled project. Principal photography from the project took place in Bangladesh, with a cast of Bangladeshi actors. Currently, the final cut of the film has been sent to Hulu, and the auteur is awaiting a greenlight and the official announcement of his project from the streaming company.

Nuhash Humayun is best known for his award winning sci-fi horror flick, 'Moshari'. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Market and the South by Southwest film festival.

