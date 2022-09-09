Nuhash Humayun brings original Bangladeshi content to Hulu

Nuhash Humayun brings original Bangladeshi content to Hulu

Nuhash Humayun, one of the most vaunted directors from Bangladesh, has successfully broken into US streaming platform Hulu. As per a report from Prothom Alo, the writer/director claimed that this will be a stand-alone piece of content rather than a series.

Nuhash served both as writer and director for the, as of yet, untitled project. Principal photography from the project took place in Bangladesh, with a cast of Bangladeshi actors.  Currently, the final cut of the film has been sent to Hulu, and the auteur is awaiting a greenlight and the official announcement of his project from the streaming company.

Nuhash Humayun is best known for his award winning sci-fi horror flick, 'Moshari'. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Market and the South by Southwest film festival.
 

