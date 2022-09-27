Nuhash reveals name of Hulu short

UNB
27 September, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 11:15 am

Nuhash reveals name of Hulu short

The short takes a jab at some apartments in Dhaka’s Gulshan and Banani areas that are only rented out to foreigners

Nuhash Humayun. Photo: Collected
Nuhash Humayun. Photo: Collected

Nuhash Humayun has finally revealed the name of his Hulu project, Foreigners Only, on his verified Facebook profile. This will be the first Bangladeshi content to be featured on the American OTT platform.

"I am so so proud of the incredible work my team has done," Nuhash wrote on his post.

Nuhash produced the short as an episode of Hulu and 20th Digital's 'BITE SIZE HALLOWEEN'. Foreigners Only is going to air on Hulu this Halloween, in October.

The short takes a jab at some apartments in Dhaka's Gulshan and Banani areas that are only rented out to foreigners.

Nuhash wrote: "…why is this a big deal? Why do we value the bideshi, the foreign...sometimes more than ourselves?"

"FOREIGNERS ONLY ask these questions and more. And we might not like the answers," he added.

The Hulu short will not be released in Bangladesh right now, Nuhash wrote.

He said, "Hulu has produced some exclusive content on the occasion of Halloween this year, and one of those projects is made by me. It will air on Halloween in October. It's a single content, and nothing to disclose more than that at this moment. After the official announcement of Hulu, everyone will know the details."

Speaking on being associated with Hulu's project, Nuhash said, "After evaluating some of my works, they gave me this project. When I went to Hulu's office in Los Angeles, I was a bit nervous. However, the meeting was quite positive. They appreciated all my plans, and that raised my confidence."

The episode was produced in both Bangla and English, with Nuhash serving as both the director and screenwriter.

