Nuhash to direct an episode of ‘Bite Size Halloween’ season 3

TBS Report
23 September, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 12:26 pm

Garnering international recognition from directing Moshart, Nuhash is now set to start working on a global streaming platform. PHOTO: COLLECTED
Garnering international recognition from directing Moshart, Nuhash is now set to start working on a global streaming platform. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Up and rising director Nuhash Humayun is set to create content for 'Foreigners Only', an episode from 'Bite Size Halloween' for Hulu, an American streaming site. 

Word of his involvement with the project has been going around for some time but the Collider has confirmed it recently. The season is coming out on 1 October, on the month of Halloween.

Bite Size Halloween is a series of fictitious spooky short episodes of around 15-20 minutes in length. 20 new episodes will come to season three, of which Nuhash is directing one.

Mostafa Monwar, Iresh Zaker and Rebecca Nusrat Ali will act as the main cast. Apart from them, Subhashis Bhowmik, Kazi Toufiqul Islam Emon, Syeda Taslima Hossain Nodi will also be seen performing with the main cast, which also includes Jamie Paterson.

Nuhash recently won the SXSW Grand Jury Prize for Moshari.
 

