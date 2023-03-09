Satish Kaushik dies at 67, Anupam Kher pays tribute: 'Never thought I would write this about you...'

Splash

Hindustan Times
09 March, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 10:42 am

Related News

Satish Kaushik dies at 67, Anupam Kher pays tribute: 'Never thought I would write this about you...'

Satish Kaushik actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter, has died at 67.

Hindustan Times
09 March, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 10:42 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik has died at 67. While the cause of death is unknown, his friend Anupam Kher confirmed the news on Twitter.

He wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Kangana Ranaut also tweeted about Satish. "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," she wrote.

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members."

Two days before his death, Satish celebrated Holi at Javed Akhtar's home. He even shared photos from the same on Twitter. He was joined at the party by Richa Chadha, Mahima Chaudhary, Ali Fazal and others.

Satish Chandra Kaushik who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He graduated from Kirori Mal College and was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. He has acted in films like Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and became a household name for his portrayal of Calendar in Shekhar Kapur's Mr India.

He has also directed multiple films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Tere Naam, Kyon Ki, and most recently, Kaagaz with Pankaj Tripathi. He was last seen in Chhatriwali with Rakul Preet Singh. His upcoming film is Kangana's Emergency, in which he plays Jagjivan Ram.

 

Satish Kaushik / Indian actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

2h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

1h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another day, another record by Shakib

Another day, another record by Shakib

1h | TBS SPORTS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

1h | TBS Entertainment
“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

18h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters