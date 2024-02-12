Mithun Chakraborty is 'quite stable', says hospital

Splash

Hindustan Times
12 February, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 12:15 pm

Related News

Mithun Chakraborty is 'quite stable', says hospital

Mithun Chakraborty is also recuperating well, the hospital has said. The actor has already undergone an MRI, along with other medical tests at the hospital.

Hindustan Times
12 February, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

The health condition of veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has improved, and he is "quite stable".

"He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge," the official of the medical facility told PTI.

The actor has already undergone an MRI, along with other medical tests at the hospital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Sunday, news agency ANI shared a video of the actor in hospital. In the clip, Mithun sat on his bed inside the hospital room. The doctor told him in Hindi, "Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate peerahe hai. Bas peete rahiye (Now it's ok, drip is continuing, you're drinking adequate water, keep drinking..." Mithun then pointed at his feet and said something. West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also met Mithun on Sunday.

Recently, the hospital in an official statement, said that Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. 

The statement mentioned that the actor was brought to the hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. The official statement read, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs."

It also read, "Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."

Mithun was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. The actor began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film Mrigayaa, which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin are some of his other popular films.

Mithun Chakraborty / Actor / Indian actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

6h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

3h | Brands
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

1d | Crime

More Videos from TBS

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

1h | Videos
Janata leads, BASIC lags in written-off loan recovery

Janata leads, BASIC lags in written-off loan recovery

45m | Videos
Book fair has started in Chattogram

Book fair has started in Chattogram

2h | Videos
Nvidia’s Pursuit of $30 Billion Custom Chip Opportunity

Nvidia’s Pursuit of $30 Billion Custom Chip Opportunity

4h | Videos