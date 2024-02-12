Mithun Chakraborty is 'quite stable', says hospital

The health condition of veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has improved, and he is "quite stable".

"He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge," the official of the medical facility told PTI.

The actor has already undergone an MRI, along with other medical tests at the hospital.

On Sunday, news agency ANI shared a video of the actor in hospital. In the clip, Mithun sat on his bed inside the hospital room. The doctor told him in Hindi, "Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate peerahe hai. Bas peete rahiye (Now it's ok, drip is continuing, you're drinking adequate water, keep drinking..." Mithun then pointed at his feet and said something. West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also met Mithun on Sunday.

Recently, the hospital in an official statement, said that Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.

The statement mentioned that the actor was brought to the hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. The official statement read, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs."

It also read, "Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."

Mithun was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. The actor began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film Mrigayaa, which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin are some of his other popular films.