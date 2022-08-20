The Sandman receives a surprise bonus episode

Netflix just made a surprise addition to their most recent hit 'The Sandman.' A brand new episode stacked with Hollywood superstars such as Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen was just added to the series.

The episode is a live-action/animation hybrid adaptation of two classic stories from The Sandman comic books 'A Dream of a Thousand Cats' and 'Calliope.'

'A Dream of a Thousand Cats' is the animated portion and stars Tom Sturridge in his leading 'Sandman' role as Dream, the guest voice cast members include Oh as The Prophet, Rosie Day as The Tabby Kitten, David Gyasi as The Grey Cat, Joe Lycett as The Black Cat, Gaiman himself as Skull Bird, McAvoy as Golden-Haired Man, David Tennant as Don, Georgia Tennant as Laura Lynn and Sheen as Paul.

The live-action part is 'Calliope,' which was directed by Louise Hooper and features Sturridge along with guest stars Melissanthi Mahut as Calliope, Nina Wadia, Souad Faress, and Dinita Gohil, reprise their roles as the fates