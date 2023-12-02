Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' leaked online

One of the most anticipated movies of this year "Animal" starring Ranbir Kapoor has unfortunately been leaked on various torrent websites just a few hours after it's release.

According to Times of India, the movie leaking on it's first day is anticipated to affect its Box Office collections.

The movie is already off to a great start not only in India but also in North America. As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Animal has become the "highest grossing Hindi film on day 1" in North America. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and said Animal was "setting box office on fire", reports Hindustan Times.

He tweeted on Saturday, "Animal North America gross $2.5 million (approximately ₹20.8 crore) and counting. Setting box office on fire. Highest grossing Hindi film on day 1."

As per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, the film has garnered roughly ₹61 crore nett on day 1 at the domestic box.

Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama released in theatres worldwide on 1 December. Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in lead roles in "Animal".

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame and revolves around a father and son's toxic relationship. While Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son.