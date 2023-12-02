Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' leaked online

Splash

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 01:23 pm

Related News

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' leaked online

As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Animal has become the "highest grossing Hindi film on day 1"

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 01:23 pm
&#039;Anima;&#039; poster. Photo: Collected
'Anima;' poster. Photo: Collected

One of the most anticipated movies of this year "Animal" starring Ranbir Kapoor has unfortunately been leaked on various torrent websites just a few hours after it's release. 

According to Times of India, the movie leaking on it's first day is anticipated to affect its Box Office collections.

The movie is already off to a great start not only in India but also in North America. As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Animal has become the "highest grossing Hindi film on day 1" in North America. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and said Animal was "setting box office on fire", reports Hindustan Times. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He tweeted on Saturday, "Animal North America gross $2.5 million (approximately ₹20.8 crore) and counting. Setting box office on fire. Highest grossing Hindi film on day 1."

As per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, the film has garnered roughly ₹61 crore nett on day 1 at the domestic box.

Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama released in theatres worldwide on 1 December. Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in lead roles in "Animal".

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame and revolves around a father and son's toxic relationship. While Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son.

 

Ranbir Kapoor / Animal movie / Box Office Collection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

6h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

6h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

6h | Panorama
(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

19h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

2h | TBS Stories
Keep some funds for good stocks

Keep some funds for good stocks

3h | TBS Markets
Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

21h | TBS Stories
Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

17h | TBS Economy