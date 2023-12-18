Timothée Chalamet's Wonka earns $39 million in opening weekend

Wonka costs about $125 million and is the first big Hollywood release to launch following the end of the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. Photo: Wonka News via BBC
Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. Photo: Wonka News via BBC

Wonka debuted with $39 million in box office sales in U.S. and Canadian theatres over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That made it a strong start for the Timothée Chalamet -starring Willy Wonka musical that underscored the young star's draw.

Musicals have been tough sells in theaters in recent years, so much so that Warner Bros. downplayed the song and dance elements of Wonka in trailers.

Instead, the studio emphasized Chalamet, the 27-year-old actor who, with Wonka, notched his second No. 1 movie following 2021's Dune. The earlier film recorded a $41 million opening. While Dune was a sprawling and star-studded sci-fi adventure, Wonka relies chiefly on Chalamet's charisma.

Wonka, which cost about $125 million to produce and played at 4,203 locations, was also the first big Hollywood release to launch following the end of the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live just days after the strike ended. In his opening monologue, he sang to the tune of "Pure Imagination" about "returning to this magical world where actors can promote their projects."

"It shows you the power of a star, and it also shows you the power of a star going out and working a movie," said Jeffrey Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros.

"Having him out there after the strikes were over was a win for him and a win for the movie," he added. 

Goldstein expects Wonka to be the go-to choice for families over the holidays. Its main competition for kids will be Universal Pictures' animated Migration. Wonka, directed by Paul King of Paddington and Paddington 2, is a prequel to 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with Chalamet starring as a young Wonka trying to open a candy store. Its ensemble cast includes Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Keegan-Michael Key.

