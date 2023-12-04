Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' tops worldwide box office, ahead of 'Napoleon,' 'Hunger Games'

According to data released by ComScore, "Animal," the blood-soaked Bollywood epic directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, secured the top spot globally with a total of $42.1 million.

"Animal" saw a release in 38 global territories. The global gross figure comprises $6.1 million from North America, where it premiered in 850 locations and debuted at No. 7, reports Variety.

In India "Animal" surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" and become the second-fastest film in Hindi to breach the Rs100 crore nett mark at the domestic box office, reports Hindustan Times.

In the film "Animal," Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of the son of India's wealthiest man, portrayed by Anil Kapoor (no relation to the "Slumdog Millionaire" star), and confronts an antagonist played by Bobby Deol (known for "Ashram").

The cast also features Rashmika Mandanna, known for her role in "Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1."