Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar get Y+ and X category security after threats: Report

Hindustan Times
01 November, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 02:16 pm

Salman Khan has been given a Y+ security cover by the Maharashtra government as per a report. The actor has faced threats to life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, purportedly behind the murder of rapper Sidhu Moosewala. In light of these security concerns, the Maharashtra government has decided to upgrade the actor's security. Similarly, actors Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have also been given category security cover.

Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, were sent a threat letter in June this year, which was spotted by the veteran writer's guards. The letter threatened to do a 'Moosewala' to Salman and Salim, a reference to the singer, who was murdered in Punjab earlier this year. Following this, the Mumbai Police arrested multiple gangsters from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, many of whom confessed to targeting Salman.

Salman was given regular police protection from the Mumbai Police up till now. However, now as per a Mid-Day report, the actor will be given a Y+ security cover. This means he will have four armed security personnel on his person at all times. Similarly, Akshay Kumar will now be given X-category security, which means he will have three security officers in shifts protecting him. Anupam Kher has also been given the same level of security. The report states that the cost of the protection will be borne by the celebs.

Investigations in Mumbai, Punjab, and Delhi have uncovered in the last few months that gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had planned to kill Salman Khan in Mumbai. Reports have suggested that gangsters attempted twice, once outside his Bandra home during his birthday celebration in 2017 and once at his Panvel farmhouse in 2018. The report states that Anupam was given upgraded security cover after he received threats following the release of his film The Kashmir Files while Akshay was granted security based on social media threats over his nationality.

