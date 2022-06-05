Rickshaw Girl: the first Bangladeshi Film sold through HOYTS

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 10:53 am

HOYTS, one of the big film exhibitor companies of Australia has picked up the film for their theatres. This marks the first time a Bangladeshi film’s tickets are being sold on a western platform

Rickshaw Girl. Photo; Collected
Rickshaw Girl. Photo; Collected

'Rickshaw Girl', a movie by Amitabh Reza has garnered international attention time and time again and has been screened in 52 cities across 18 states of the US.

HOYTS, one of the big film exhibitor companies of Australia has picked up the film for their theatres. This marks the first time a Bangladeshi film's tickets are being sold on a western platform.

The film will be released on 8 June in Australia and New Zealand. The Australian-based distribution company BongOz Films that is also an associate producer of 'Rickshaw Girl'  has made this happen for the film. 

The founder of BongOz Films said, "HOYTS is quite renowned in the cinema world and is one of the largest movie exhibitor companies in Australia. This is the first time in history that a Bangladeshi movie will be hosted at HOYTS for ticket sales, which is undoubtedly a huge achievement for 'Rickshaw Girl' and Bangladeshi cinema. I would like to request everyone, especially the Bangladeshi residents of Australia, to watch the film at the cinemas". 

Previously, Amitabh Reza's film 'Aynabaji' gained tons of appreciation. 'Rickshaw Girl' on the other hand has gained massive exposure, bringing Amitabh Reza's work to the international limelight. 

 

Rickshaw Girl / Amitabh Reza Chowdhury

