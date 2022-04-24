'Rickshaw Girl' set to premiere in Manhattan

Splash

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 04:44 pm

Related News

'Rickshaw Girl' set to premiere in Manhattan

"Rickshaw Girl" Director Amitabh Reza, Executive Producer Assaduzzaman Sokal, co-producer Mahjabin Reza, protagonist Novera Rahman, and Momena Chowdhury, alongside others, will be present at the Manhattan premiere

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 04:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The internationally acclaimed film "Rickshaw Girl" is the to hit "Village East by Angelika" theatre in Manhattan on 5 May. 

"Rickshaw Girl" Director Amitabh Reza, Executive Producer Assaduzzaman Sokal, co-producer Mahjabin Reza, protagonist Novera Rahman, and Momena Chowdhury, alongside others, will be present at the Manhattan premiere. 

Audiences, attending the premiere will be able to meet and have a Q/A session with the director of the film. 

Village East Cinema Jaffe Theatre. Photo: Courtesy
Village East Cinema Jaffe Theatre. Photo: Courtesy

The joint venture of Bangladesh and the United States is based on the novel of the same name by Indian-American writer Mitali Perkins.

The film follows a teenage protagonist, played by Novera Rahman, who takes up the profession of Rickshaw pulling to support her family. 

Rickshaw Girl. Photo: Courtesy
Rickshaw Girl. Photo: Courtesy

"We are visiting famous cities and various film festivals to reach audiences outside Bangladesh and showcase Bangladeshi cinema on the world stage. This is an inexplicable feeling to have 'Rickshaw Girl' premiere in such a culturally diverse city as Manhattan," said "Aynabaji" famed director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury. 

"Rickshaw Girl" has received critical acclaim and won awards in various film festivals, including the Prescott Film Festival in the United States and the SCHLiNGEL International Film Festival in Germany.

Rickshaw Girl / Amitabh Reza Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

20m | Videos
Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

1h | Videos
Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

7h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine