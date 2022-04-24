'Rickshaw Girl' set to premiere in Manhattan

Photo: Courtesy

The internationally acclaimed film "Rickshaw Girl" is the to hit "Village East by Angelika" theatre in Manhattan on 5 May.

"Rickshaw Girl" Director Amitabh Reza, Executive Producer Assaduzzaman Sokal, co-producer Mahjabin Reza, protagonist Novera Rahman, and Momena Chowdhury, alongside others, will be present at the Manhattan premiere.

Audiences, attending the premiere will be able to meet and have a Q/A session with the director of the film.

Village East Cinema Jaffe Theatre. Photo: Courtesy

The joint venture of Bangladesh and the United States is based on the novel of the same name by Indian-American writer Mitali Perkins.

The film follows a teenage protagonist, played by Novera Rahman, who takes up the profession of Rickshaw pulling to support her family.

Rickshaw Girl. Photo: Courtesy

"We are visiting famous cities and various film festivals to reach audiences outside Bangladesh and showcase Bangladeshi cinema on the world stage. This is an inexplicable feeling to have 'Rickshaw Girl' premiere in such a culturally diverse city as Manhattan," said "Aynabaji" famed director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury.

"Rickshaw Girl" has received critical acclaim and won awards in various film festivals, including the Prescott Film Festival in the United States and the SCHLiNGEL International Film Festival in Germany.