Rickshaw Girl wins Filem’On Kids award at 16th International Film Festival for Young Audiences

Bangladeshi film Rickshaw Girl won the Filem'On Kids award at the 16th International Film Festival for Young Audiences in Brussels on 5 November.

Directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, the film tells the story of Naima, a talented girl from rural Bangladesh who hopes to beautify the city with her alpana paintings, said a press release.

But when her father falls seriously ill, Naima is forced to take on the role of breadwinner in her family. The film explores the world of rickshaw art, a popular neo-romantic art form. The film also tells the story of the polarising forces which challenge as well as nurture women's emancipation in Bangladesh through portraying the everyday struggle of a young, aspirational, and independent-minded teenage girl.

While accepting the award, the director hoped that the young generation would be inspired by the film, which highlights the message of not giving up, of pursuing one's dreams and aspirations through determination and hard work.

He thanked the organisers for supporting Bangladeshi art and culture.

The 16th edition of this film festival was held from 26 October to 5 November 2022. More than 120 films from Europe and beyond were screened at the festival.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Brussels congratulated Amitabh Reza Chowdhury for this great achievement.