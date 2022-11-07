Rickshaw Girl wins Filem’On Kids award at 16th International Film Festival for Young Audiences

Splash

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 09:18 am

Related News

Rickshaw Girl wins Filem’On Kids award at 16th International Film Festival for Young Audiences

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 09:18 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi film Rickshaw Girl won the Filem'On Kids award at the 16th International Film Festival for Young Audiences in Brussels on 5 November.

Directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, the film tells the story of Naima, a talented girl from rural Bangladesh who hopes to beautify the city with her alpana paintings, said a press release. 

But when her father falls seriously ill, Naima is forced to take on the role of breadwinner in her family. The film explores the world of rickshaw art, a popular neo-romantic art form. The film also tells the story of the polarising forces which challenge as well as nurture women's emancipation in Bangladesh through portraying the everyday struggle of a young, aspirational, and independent-minded teenage girl.

While accepting the award, the director hoped that the young generation would be inspired by the film, which highlights the message of not giving up, of pursuing one's dreams and aspirations through determination and hard work.

He thanked the organisers for supporting Bangladeshi art and culture.

The 16th edition of this film festival was held from 26 October to 5 November 2022. More than 120 films from Europe and beyond were screened at the festival.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Brussels congratulated Amitabh Reza Chowdhury for this great achievement.

 

Rickshaw Girl

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

20m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

25m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Time for a more radical approach to fixing our tax system

30m | Panorama
When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

11h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

12h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

14h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation