Tanjin Tisha and Shohel Mondol to star in new drama 'Rickshaw Girl'

Tanjin Tisha in Rickshaw Girl. Photo: Courtesy
Tanjin Tisha in Rickshaw Girl. Photo: Courtesy

Tanjin Tisha and Shohel Mondol are set to star in a new drama 'Rickshaw Girl', not to be confused with Amitabh Reza Chowdhury's film of the same name. 

The plot follows the story of Shikha, a female rickshaw puller from the streets of Dhaka who lives in a slum with her younger sister Pori. 

Tanjin Tisha will be seen in a completely different light in the drama as she sheds her glamorous look to fit the role. 

Tanjin Tisha said, "Shikha represents the struggles of the working woman in our society.  My goal as an actor was always to amass a diverse array of work. Shikha's character was completely constructed from the emotions engendered by living in a fast paced and uncaring metropolis. The drama relishes presenting the perspectives of everyday working class women. The series is a love letter to all the women who fight to earn their living everyday. 'Rickshaw Girl' is unlike anything I have done before."

"I don't really want to work in cliche dramas. I want to be selective and do good work. In 'Rickshaw Girl', people will get to see a new Shohel," said Shohel Mondol regarding his role in the film.

Ahmed Tawkir, writer, said, "Chasing topical trends are resulting in a spate of nonsensical stories. I wanted to tell a story. A story of a woman who will, at no cost, back down." 

"Working with these kinds of stories gives me joy. I want to talk about the unsung and the forgotten. You can say that I chose to direct this drama out of my own moral obligation," said  director Rafat Mozumder Rinku. 

The drama will air on RTV this Eid-al-Adha. 

 

