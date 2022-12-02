Rickshaw Girl to begin streaming on major platforms

'Rickshaw Girl' by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury is set to start streaming on major platforms from 8 December. The film will be available on Apple TV, Amazon, Hoopla, Kanopy and Vudu.

'Rickshaw Girl' has earned a lot of praise from critics at a number of film festivals, including the Prescott Film Festival in the United States and the SCHLiNGEL International Film Festival in Germany.

Jointly produced by Bangladesh and the US, the movie stars Novera Rahman as the 'Rickshaw Girl' and it was screened in many major cities in the United States.