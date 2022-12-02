Rickshaw Girl to begin streaming on major platforms

Splash

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

Rickshaw Girl to begin streaming on major platforms

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:38 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

'Rickshaw Girl' by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury is set to start streaming on major platforms from 8 December. The film will be available on Apple TV, Amazon, Hoopla, Kanopy and Vudu. 

'Rickshaw Girl' has earned a lot of praise from critics at a number of film festivals, including the Prescott Film Festival in the United States and the SCHLiNGEL International Film Festival in Germany. 

Jointly produced by Bangladesh and the US, the movie stars Novera Rahman as the 'Rickshaw Girl' and it was screened in many major cities in the United States.

Rickshaw Girl

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

31m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

23h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

13h | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

13h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

15h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill