Rezanur Rahman’s new drama 'Dobir Miahr Shukh Dukh' to air this Eid

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rezanur Rahman's new drama 'Dobir Miahr Shukh Dukh' will be released on the night before Eid-al-Adha on Channel-i. 

'Dobir Miahr Shukh Dukh' follows the story of Dobir, a man hopelessly in love with a woman. He believes he can win the world if he can win her heart. However, a person needs to be qualified, educated, financially stable and good looking in order to be deserving of love; all of which Dobir lacks.  

The drama stars Shahadat Hossain, Zinat Sanu Swagata, Ziaul Hasan Kislu, Mili Bashar, Oliul Haque Rumi, and others.

'Dobir Miahr Shukh Dukh' will air on 9 July, at 7:50 PM. 

