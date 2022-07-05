Rezanur Rahman’s new drama 'Dobir Miahr Shukh Dukh' to air this Eid

Rezanur Rahman's new drama 'Dobir Miahr Shukh Dukh' will be released on the night before Eid-al-Adha on Channel-i.

'Dobir Miahr Shukh Dukh' follows the story of Dobir, a man hopelessly in love with a woman. He believes he can win the world if he can win her heart. However, a person needs to be qualified, educated, financially stable and good looking in order to be deserving of love; all of which Dobir lacks.

The drama stars Shahadat Hossain, Zinat Sanu Swagata, Ziaul Hasan Kislu, Mili Bashar, Oliul Haque Rumi, and others.

'Dobir Miahr Shukh Dukh' will air on 9 July, at 7:50 PM.