Atiya Anisha: From Shera Kontho to national acclaim

Atiya Anisha made her professional debut in the music industry via the 'Shera Kontho' talent hunt on Channel I. Her initial recognition came when she lent her voice to a song in a movie released the previous year. Within just one year, she has garnered attention, notably receiving the prestigious Best Singer Award at the National Film Awards 2022.

Anisha spoke to TBS about the award and the details of her career in the music industry. She was awarded as Best Singer for the song 'Ei Shohorer Pothe Pothe' from the film 'Payer Chhap', directed by Saiful Islam Mannu.

As a young singer who has just begun to come into the limelight, a national award at this time has boosted her up. Attaining recognition at an early stage of her career is of great importance to Anisha. This has made other young artists in the music industry optimistic about their success.

"This is the highest award of our nation. Although all awards are motivating, I didn't expect this award so early on," Anisha said.

Following the announcement of her award nomination, Anisha experienced a transformative shift in her career. Early success frequently paves the way for individuals, and she is no exception. Engaged in various endeavours, she is currently exploring new projects in her musical journey.

"To be honest, this year is going pretty well for me. Recognition has also come in other forms. Even before winning the National Film Award, many were hopeful that maybe bigger awards were waiting for me. It's also true that workload has increased," Anisha said.

While numerous young singers enter the music scene fueled by their talent, the harsh reality often impedes their journey to lasting success. Anisha, like many, boasts only a modest collection of original songs. Delving into the reasons behind the struggle for recognition among emerging artists unveils a complex landscape within the music industry.

"Popularity is about luck – fate must favour you! I have more than 70 original songs but how many have been popular among them? Among newcomers, those whose work is good are coming out. 'Cholo Niralay', a 2019 of mine, became popular only recently."

Apart from singing, Anisha also models from time to time. "Now that my music has gained recognition, I can't tell where it will lead me," Anisha said. "Actually, I also don't do modelling in the traditional format. I mainly do it with my own songs."

New artists in the music industry are always having to overcome some hurdles to be established. It's no different for Anisha either.

"Obstacles are there in everyone's life. But I didn't have to face much. I have been regular in the industry since Shera Kontho. But everyone cannot be judged by my own experience; I've been singing since childhood and learning for a long time," she said.

Is it easy to make a living with music these days?

"In the beginning, there was not so much. But if you keep improving yourself, your earning will improve too, I believe. I'm having a good time," she responded.