Prince Harry loses challenge over his UK police protection

Europe

Reuters
28 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:54 pm

Related News

Prince Harry loses challenge over his UK police protection

Reuters
28 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:54 pm
Prince Harry. File Photo: Collected
Prince Harry. File Photo: Collected

Prince Harry on Wednesday lost his legal challenge against the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, had brought the action against the government at the High Court in London after the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - decided in February 2020 that he would cease to automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.

Harry, along with other senior royals, had received full publicly-funded security protection provided by the state before he stepped back from his royal duties and moved to California with his American wife Meghan in March 2020.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After being granted permission for a judicial review of that decision, his lawyers told a hearing in December that the decision to take this away subjected him to unlawful, unfair and unjustifiable treatment.

But the government's legal team said the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as RAVEC, had not decided Harry should not receive protection, but that he should not have it on the same basis.

The High Court agreed, concluding that there had been no unlawfulness in the decision.

"We are pleased that the court has found in favour of the government's position in this case, and we are carefully considering our next steps. It would be inappropriate to comment further," a spokesperson said, adding the protective security system was "rigorous and proportionate".

Harry was last in Britain earlier this month when he made a whistle-stop visit to see his father after it was revealed the king had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

The prince, who has become estranged from his family since his move to the US, has said he hoped Charles' illness could bring the family together.

Wednesday's ruling marks his second legal defeat on the issue of his security after the High Court ruled against him in a separate challenge against the government's refusal to let him pay for his own police protection.

The prince has often spoken out about his fears for the safety of his family, and has regularly hit out at press intrusion which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

Britain's former counter-terrorism police chief said last year there had been credible threats made against the couple by far-right extremists.

The ruling comes as the government announced an extra 31 million pounds ($39 million) on Wednesday to provide new security provisions for lawmakers and other officials amid growing concerns about their safety.

Top News / World+Biz

Prince Harry / United Kingdom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

6h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

44m | Videos
Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

3h | Videos
Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

1h | Videos
DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

4h | Videos