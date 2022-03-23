PM confers National Film Award-2020

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today distributed the National Film Award-2020 among the winners at a gala ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

She conferred the awards, the highest recognition of the contribution of artistes to Bangladeshi films, as the chief guest, joining virtually the function from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.
On behalf of the prime minister, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handed over the awards among the recipients.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry organised the award giving ceremony with Dr Hasan Mahmud in the chair.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Ministry Hasanul Haq Inu was present.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md. Mokbul Hossain delivered the welcome speech.

Earlier on February 15 this year, the names of the recipients of National Film Award-2020 have been announced in 27 categories.

'Gor (The Grave)' and 'Bishwoshundori' movies jointly won the award in the best film category.

Gor (The Grave) was jointly produced by Gazi Rakayet and Faridur Reza Sagar while Anjan Chowdhury was the producer of 'Bishwoshundori'.

Eminent artistes Anwara Begum and Raisul Islam Asad got the lifetime achievement awards-2020 for their enormous contributions to the film industry.

Gazi Rakayet has been given the best director award for his film 'Gor'.

Siam Ahmed was awarded the best actor for leading role in film 'Bishwoshundori', while the best actress in leading role award-2020 went to Deepanwita Martin for film 'Gor'.

The best actor in supporting role award went to Fazlur Rahman Babu for film 'Bishwoshundori' while Aparna Ghose won the best supporting actress award for film 'Gondi'.

Misha Sawdagor was awarded best actor in a negative role for film 'Bir'. Mugdhota Morshed Wriddhi won the best child artiste award for film 'Gondi'.

Belal Khan bagged the best music director's award for the song 'Bishshash Jodi Jayre' of the film 'Hridoy Jurey', while late Md Sahidur Rahman won the award in the best dance director category for film 'Bishwoshundori'.

The best singer award went to Md. Mahmudul Haque Imran (film 'Bishwoshundori'), while Dilshad Nahar Kona and Somnur Monir Konal were jointly got the best female singer awards for their songs in 'Bishwoshundori' and 'Bir' films.

Documentary 'Bangabandhur Rajnoitik Jibon o Bangladesher Obbhyudoy' directed by Syed Ashique Rahman, was awarded in the best documentary category, while short film 'Aarong', directed by Jannatul Ferdaus ,was awarded in the best short film category.

The other award winners are: Kabir Bakul (best lyricist), Md. Mahmudul Haque Imran (best composer), Gazi Rakayet (story), Gazi Rakayet (screenwriter), Fakhrul Arefeen Khan (dialogue), Shariful Islam
(editor), Uttam Kumar Guha (best art direction), Pankaj Palit and Mahbub Ullah Niaz (jointly for best cinematographer), Md Shahadat Hasan Badhon (special award under best child artist category), Kazi Selim Ahmed (sound designer), Enamtara Begum (costume) and Mohammad Ali Babul (makeup).

On behalf of the recipients, noted artist Raisul Islam Asad expressed his feelings at the function.

