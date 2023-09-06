Pirates of the Caribbean reboot on the way

Craig Mazin, the showrunner of massively acclaimed shows 'The Last of Us' and 'Chernobyl' announced that a new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie is in the works.
According to The LA Times, this writer and producer said that Disney agreed to make a new version of a famous pirate movie series before the Sag-Aftra strikes started.
"We pitched it and thought there's no way they're buying it, it's too weird. And they did!" said Mazin. "Then, Ted Elliot  wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone's waiting around," he added.
Although there is limited information available about the upcoming 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film currently in development, Disney has expressed a desire for a new addition to the franchise for quite some time. 
Following Depp's removal from the project, fans questioned whether the studio would abandon it altogether. However, recent reports suggest that Disney is considering a complete reboot and is considering Margot Robbie, known for her role in 'Barbie', for the lead role.

