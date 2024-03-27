Pirates of the Caribbean 6 producer confirms franchise getting a 'reboot'

Splash

Hindustan Times
27 March, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 01:10 pm

Related News

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 producer confirms franchise getting a 'reboot'

Depp's involvement in a defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, strained his relationship with Disney

Hindustan Times
27 March, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 01:10 pm
Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Photo: Collected
Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Photo: Collected

The next instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean, instead of being a straight sequel, will be a reboot. This decision aims to make the production process easier, as it eliminates the need to wait for specific actors to reprise their roles.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer also confirmed that Johnny Depp may not reprise his role in the upcoming film.

One of the major factors that led to the popularity and, in turn, the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series was Depp's portrayal of Jack Sparrow. However, he might not return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 due to recent controversies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bruckheimer told Comicbook.com, "Pirates of the Caribbean will be akin to a franchise reboot rather than a direct sequel to Dead Men Tell No Tales." He said that his relationship with Disney was strained after they tried to "cut ties to be safe." However, the 60-year-old actor has loosened his previous stand and is more open to returning "if the project is right."

Depp's involvement in a defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, strained his relationship with Disney. Although the trial verdict favoured Depp, his return to the action-fantasy film franchise remains uncertain.

Bruckheimer has recently acknowledged Depp's skills and voiced his enthusiasm for the actor's portrayal of Jack Sparrow. Although Depp's participation in the sequel is yet to be confirmed, the decision to revive the franchise as a sequel raises the possibility of a breakup with his character, Jack Sparrow.

Opting for a reboot over a direct sequel allows for a swifter and faster production schedule because it eliminates the need to hold off on casting decisions. This move is likely to hasten Pirates of the Caribbean 6's development and release.

All things considered, the choice to revive the Pirates of the Caribbean series for the sixth instalment suggests a departure from the previous plot and cast of characters, possibly indicating the end of Johnny Depp's tenure as Captain Jack Sparrow.

 

Pirates of the Caribbean / Captain Jack Sparrow / johny deep

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

57m | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

4h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

5h | Panorama
The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How chips are made from bananas

How chips are made from bananas

1h | Videos
Fish Tikka Kabab

Fish Tikka Kabab

42m | Videos
'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

2h | Videos
Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

16h | Videos