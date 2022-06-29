Johnny Depp's rep denies reports that the actor will join hands with Disney

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 June, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 11:22 am

Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean. Photo: Collected
Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean. Photo: Collected

Johnny Depp had previously said in court he would not return to play Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean film, at any cost. It was recently reported that he is now signing a $301m deal with Disney.

However, Johnny's representative denied the reports that the actor will join hands with Disney almost four years after they reportedly cut ties with him, when his ex-wife Amber Heard spoke about being a domestic abuse victim in an op-ed. Speculations about Johnny making a comeback to the Disney film have been rife, ever since a jury ruled mostly in his favour in his recent defamation trial against Amber.

His rep told NBC News about the source-based report in Poptopic, "This is made up." It comes after Johnny told Amber's lawyer during the trial that 'nothing on this earth', not even '$300 million and a million alpacas' could get him to go back to work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film. The attorney, Ben Rottenborn, had asked him, "If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film, correct?" Johnny replied, "That is true."

He also said about the entire episode with Disney, "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point. They didn't remove my character from the rides. They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find."

 

