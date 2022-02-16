Peaky Blinders final season release date unveiled in 42-foot-high mural

The 42-foot-tall mural of Tommy Shelby looming over Digbeth’s Old Crown, a famous building in Birmingham. Photo: Collected

The award-winning show "Peaky Blinders" is set to return on BBC One for the 6th and final time on 27 February.

"Peaky Blinders" follows the notorious Birmingham gang led by Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy.

The date of the highly anticipated drama was revealed on a 42-foot-tall mural of Tommy Shelby looming over Digbeth's Old Crown, a famous building in Birmingham.

The mural was painted over seven days by street artist Akse P19, reports Deadline.

Season six or the final season of the series will be followed by a film with all the prominent casts including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Sophie Rundle and Joe Cole.

During an interview with the variety, creator Steven Knight said, the film will be "the end of the road for [the series] as we know it."

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," added Steven Knight in a statement.

The film will be shot in Birmingham, confirmed Steven.

"Peaky Blinders" was launched 9 years ago on BBC Two. The show moved to BBC One in 2019.

Netflix airs "Peaky Blinders" outside the UK.

However, Peaky Blinder's final season release date on Netflix has not been announced yet.