Peaky Blinders final season release date unveiled in 42-foot-high mural

Splash

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 06:10 pm

Related News

Peaky Blinders final season release date unveiled in 42-foot-high mural

The date of the highly anticipated drama was revealed on a 42-foot-tall mural of Tommy Shelby looming over Digbeth’s Old Crown, a famous building in Birmingham

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 06:10 pm
The 42-foot-tall mural of Tommy Shelby looming over Digbeth’s Old Crown, a famous building in Birmingham. Photo: Collected
The 42-foot-tall mural of Tommy Shelby looming over Digbeth’s Old Crown, a famous building in Birmingham. Photo: Collected

The award-winning show "Peaky Blinders" is set to return on BBC One for the 6th and final time on 27 February.  

"Peaky Blinders" follows the notorious Birmingham gang led by Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy.

The date of the highly anticipated drama was revealed on a 42-foot-tall mural of Tommy Shelby looming over Digbeth's Old Crown, a famous building in Birmingham.

The mural was painted over seven days by street artist Akse P19, reports Deadline.

Season six or the final season of the series will be followed by a film with all the prominent casts including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Sophie Rundle and Joe Cole.

During an interview with the variety, creator Steven Knight said, the film will be "the end of the road for [the series] as we know it."

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," added Steven Knight in a statement.

The film will be shot in Birmingham, confirmed Steven.

"Peaky Blinders" was launched 9 years ago on BBC Two. The show moved to BBC One in 2019.

Netflix airs "Peaky Blinders" outside the UK.

However, Peaky Blinder's final season release date on Netflix has not been announced yet.

Peaky Blinders / Final season

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

6h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

4h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

7h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

37m | Videos
Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

1h | Videos
Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

1h | Videos
Mandela's iconic home renovated as luxury hotel

Mandela's iconic home renovated as luxury hotel

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work