Peaky Blinders season finale: First trailer out now

The trailer for the season finale of the crime-thriller series 'Peaky Blinders' is out. Its season six will be the farewell call for this vastly popular series.

BBC dropped the first trailer, which seemed very dramatic and tensely aesthetic, making the wait for the season even harder.

Anthony Byrne has returned as the director after the great success of season five and so is everyone's dear Tommy Shelby along with Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy), but from the dead.

The show was created and written by Steven Knight and the first episode aired eight years ago on BBC Two.

Speaking about the sixth season, Knight told Variety that she believes this will be the best series of all and the fans will love it.

Video of Peaky Blinders Series 6 Trailer 🔥 BBC

While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.

Knight also spoke about Tommy Shelby's character, saying that fans will not be expecting the upcoming twists surrounding Tommy.

After the season finale of 'Peaky Blinders', a film 'Blinders' is also being planned, slated to be released by 2023 to 2024.