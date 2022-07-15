Peaky Blinders creator making show about Ferrari

Splash

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 09:21 am

Related News

Peaky Blinders creator making show about Ferrari

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 09:21 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight shall be writing a new series about the life of the creator of the first Ferrari supercar, and is set to debut on Apple TV+, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter. 

The series is also said to be co-written by Italian director Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), and is a loosely based adaptation of the best-selling biography 'Ferrari Rex' authored by Luca Dal Monte. The show is said to focus on a particular five year stretch in the history of the company.

"I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand," said Knight in a statement. "Enzo Ferrari's utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being."

An official release date is yet to be announced.

Peaky Blinders / Ferrari

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

33m | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

53m | Food
John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

11h | Videos
Booming business of job guide books

Booming business of job guide books

11h | Videos
US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

12h | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty