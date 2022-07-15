Peaky Blinders creator making show about Ferrari

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight shall be writing a new series about the life of the creator of the first Ferrari supercar, and is set to debut on Apple TV+, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is also said to be co-written by Italian director Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), and is a loosely based adaptation of the best-selling biography 'Ferrari Rex' authored by Luca Dal Monte. The show is said to focus on a particular five year stretch in the history of the company.

"I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand," said Knight in a statement. "Enzo Ferrari's utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being."

An official release date is yet to be announced.