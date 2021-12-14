Peaky Blinders season 6 teaser arrives with warning for Tommy Shelby

BBC One has dropped another teaser of Peaky Blinders ahead of its release in early 2022.

Alongside Peaky Bilnders star Tommy Shelby played by Irish actor Cillian Murphy, the latest clip also features Tommy's sister and political advisor Ada Thorne, essayed by Sophie Rundle.

Ada reveals things are going to be tough for Tommy Shelby.

"Take a good look, Tom," warns Ada in the teaser. "Cos one of us isn't gonna be here for long," she adds.

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby. Photo: Collected

BBC one account shared the teaser with the caption "Always listen to Ada."

Meanwhile, rumours of Annabelle Wallis returning as Grace Shelby in season 6 is circulating in the air since last month even after the character was shot dead in season 3.

Annabelle Wallis returning as Grace Shelby. Photo: Collected

Season six is slated to be followed by a film with all the prominent casts including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Sophie Rundle and Joe Cole.

During an interview with the Variety, creator Steven Knight said, the film will be "the end of the road for [the series] as we know it."

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," added Steven Knight in a statement.

Peaky Blinder which was launched back in 2013 on BBC, is one of the most loved shows of all time by fans across the world.