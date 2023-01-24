Pathan's release in Bangladesh hangs in the balance

‘Pathan’ poster. Photo: Collected

Director Ananya Mamun of the film house Action Cut has applied to the Information Ministry for permission to import and play Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie 'Pathan' in theatres in Bangladesh.

Information Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud will meet Ananya Mamun at the Information Ministry at around 5 PM today regarding permissions to play the movie in Bangladesh. The decision will be made public following the meeting through a press briefing.

However, 'Chalochitro Poribar', a forum consisting of 19 organisations related to cinema, has objected to this. 'Porichalok Samity' and 'Shilpi Samity' two organisations from 'Chalochitro Poribar' announced that they will decide if they are against the movie's screening in Bangladesh in a week's time.