Jawan-Pathaan get nods for Vulture's '23 Stunt Awards

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' have been nominated in multiple categories, at the upcoming Vulture's 2023 stunt awards.

This time, the 2023 releases will compete with the likes of Keanu Reeves's 'John Wick 4' and Tom Cruise-starrer 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One', also referred to as Mission Impossible 7.

Both 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan', received nominations in the Best Overall Action Film category.

While Jawan was nominated for the Best Vehicular Stunt and Best Stunt in an Action Film, for its 'the highway chase' scene, Pathaan's 'jetpack fight' segment garnered the film a nod for Best Aerial Stunt.