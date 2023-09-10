From Pathaan to Jawan: SRK turns his movies into canvas for political expression

"Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar," says Shah Rukh Khan's character to the antagonist in a crucial scene in Jawan, implying that the latter must talk to him first before laying hands on his son.

The moment this dialogue was unveiled in the trailer of the highly-anticipated movie, it became evident that the King of Romance was subtly addressing 'the' Aryan Khan case.

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan faced legal troubles following an arrest in a Mumbai drug case in 2021, widely believed by the public to be an attempt to unsettle the acclaimed actor.

During that challenging period, Shah Rukh Khan chose to maintain a stoic silence. Even after his son's name was cleared earlier this year, he refrained from speaking about the matter, neither in front of mainstream media, nor on social media.

This has led many to speculate that Khan, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, is now using his films as a means of expressing himself.

While there's no denying the fact that he has indeed been skillfully blurring the line between reality and fiction through clever use of meta storytelling devices, the "Bete ko haath lagane" instance only scratches the surface of his artistic commentary.

If you've closely observed Shah Rukh Khan over the years, you may have noticed a significant shift in his relationship with the media. This is remarkable considering that he once had a fantastic rapport with the media.

But then, at one point, the ship sailed, which can be traced back to 2015 when he openly addressed religious intolerance in India during an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt. The said interview triggered a nationwide backlash against the actor, with many labeling him as 'anti-national'.

Following this incident, Khan retreated into seclusion, refraining from public commentary on political matters to prevent further misunderstandings and negative reactions.

Whether coincidental or not, it's worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan also experienced a significant decline in his popularity following the controversy. All of his films following the 2015 controversy till 2018 failed to make a mark at the box office, leading to the actor's five-year hiatus from the silver screen.

Khan made his comeback with Pathaan earlier this year. And what we are seeing right now is not only the best version of the actor in terms of commercial success, but probably also his bravest persona on screen.

First with Pathaan and now with Jawan, it appears he's poised to shake up both the Indian film industry and the country's political landscape.

Even before Pathaan hit theaters, Khan and his team found themselves in hot water over the music video of 'Besharam Rang,' featuring Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini. This stirred up protests from a certain segment of people on social media, even sparking boycott calls for the film.

However, SRK and co weathered the initial storm and then took matters into their own hands, making history with Pathaan as the most successful Hindi film ever without a release in China.

Most importantly, through Pathaan, Khan conveyed a few powerful messages loud and clear, hitting the nail on the head.

In the Siddharth Anand directorial, Khan portrayed an intelligence officer named Pathaan – bestowed upon him by an Afghan family who saved him during a war. The character was an orphan in the film.

With Deepika Padukone playing a Pakistani intelligence agent who teamed up with Pathaan to combat the forces of evil, the film didn't attempt to force-feed viewers with anti-Pakistani sentiment in the name of nationalism.

On the surface, Pathaan might have seemed like just another patriotic Indian character we're accustomed to seeing in Bollywood films. However, this time, the intention was different.

Pathaan was more of a rogue agent because he was not directly aligned with the Indian government; he had been brought out of exile. He voiced dissent against his boss, the colonel, criticising his methods.

Simply put, there was a sense of rebellion within Pathaan towards his own government and the establishment.

And now, with Jawan helmed by Atlee, SRK takes this approach a step further. In this movie, he sheds light on India's pressing socio-political issues, such as farmer suicides due to debt, inadequate facilities in government hospitals, and irregularities in the voting system. These hint at real-life incidents in India from the past decade.

And he caps it off with more power, when he seemingly breaks the fourth wall to directly communicate with the audiences.

What he says to the audiences is the real talking point of the entire saga: The superstar urges citizens to ask questions before casting their votes. He encourages people to inquire about what the candidates will do for the country, addressing issues like unemployment, education, and healthcare over the next five years.

Clearly, with India's upcoming general election slated for April-May next year, the timing of Jawan's arrival couldn't be more fitting.

As Jawan shapes up as Bollywood's biggest mass entertainer ever, it might just be King Khan's most poignant political statement to date.

