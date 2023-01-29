Pathaan close to becoming highest-grossing Indian film worldwide

29 January, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:38 am

Pathaan continues to soar at the box office and surpass expectations.

On Friday, the Hindi version of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer collected ₹37.5 crore nett in India, a 45 percent drop from the previous day, which was a national holiday due to Republic Day.

However, despite this decline, the total domestics collection of Pathaan after its first three days stands at ₹160-161 crore nett.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles, and was released in theatres on January 25. 

As per a previous Hindustan Times report, Pathaan's domestic box office collections may rise to ₹40 crore and ₹50 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Not just domestically, Shah Rukh's Pathaan is breaking international box office records as well. After it grossed ₹106 crore globally on its opening day, Pathaan is reportedly heading towards becoming the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide in original format or in a single language, as per a new report.

As per production banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan had grossed ₹200 crore worldwide within two days of its release.

On Saturday, Box Office India reported that Pathaan had collected ₹37.50 crore nett on Friday, adding Pathaan in its Hindi format is looking to go 'where no film Indian film has ever gone' with their original format.

"Dangal is the biggest this way with ₹702 crore gross worldwide, while if we take single language than Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) did ₹800 crore and going by the overseas numbers and just take a minimum ₹400 crore nett in India, which Pathaan will cruise to, it will surpass the numbers of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion," said a new Box Office India report.

Pathaan was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Before Pathaan's release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had told PTI that Pathaan will revive Bollywood and will mark the beginning of a fantastic 2023 for the film industry.

He had said before Pathaan's release, "The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of ₹45-50 crore. The box office revival will begin with Pathaan, especially looking at its advance booking, which is very rare. It is a great start to 2023 despite being a working day."

