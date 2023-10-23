Pakistani singer Atif Aslam contributes Rs15 million to Palestinian relief

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 01:18 pm

Photo: Collected
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has contributed Rs15 million ($54,547) to the Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, a Pakistani charity, to support the residents of Gaza who are currently under siege, as announced by the charity organization this week, reports Arab News. 

The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan expressed its "deep gratitude" to the singer for his contribution to its Gaza fund, established to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in Gaza. 

"Deep gratitude to the esteemed Atif Aslam @itsaadee for his generous contribution of 15 million PKR towards essential medical and food aid for Gaza, Palestine during these trying times," the charity said on X.  

In an emotional expression of solidarity, Atif Aslam took to his Instagram story to share his sentiments, stating that the harrowing images emanating from Gaza had deeply moved him. ~

He acknowledged that the horrors witnessed in the region could befall anyone and expressed his heartfelt apologies to the Muslim community in Palestine. He conveyed, "I am sorry, I am not there, and I cannot do what you are feeling, but you are all in my prayers."

In addition to his personal donation, Atif Aslam has garnered further support for the Palestinian cause, and his actions have encouraged people to contribute to the humanitarian effort.

The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, an esteemed charitable organization, acknowledged and extended their gratitude to Atif Aslam for his monumental contribution.

The singer's donation of 15 million rupees will be utilised for providing essential food and medical aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

 

