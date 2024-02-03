Atif Aslam makes a Bollywood comeback after 7 years

Atif Aslam, the artist known for his soul-stirring melodies has successfully navigated the restrictions that kept him away from the Indian film industry for seven years.

As reported by Box Office Worldwide, the "Dil Diyan Gallan" singer has collaborated with the upcoming flick titled "Love Story of 90s," helmed by Amit Kasaria.

The movie will star Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai in the lead roles.

The makers have revealed that the singer has sung a romantic track for the film and that they were thrilled to have him return to Bollywood with his songs.

The singer has not yet released an official statement in regards to his comeback in Bollywood, but excitement from his fans has been growing.

Within a mere decade, Atif successfully carved out a niche for himself in Bollywood, competing head-to-head with other top singers of his time.

He has created some of his most significant songs in India, such as "Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein", TuU Jane Na and "Pehli Nazar Mein". He also released hits like "Be Intehaan", "Tera Hone Laga Hoon", and "Dil Diya Gallan".

The Bombay High Court recently overturned the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, emphasising that one's patriotism doesn't necessitate aversion to artistes from the neighbouring country.

Pakistani artists were banned from working in the Indian film industry after the Uri terror attack in 2016.