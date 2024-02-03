Atif Aslam makes a Bollywood comeback after 7 years

Splash

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 02:59 pm

Related News

Atif Aslam makes a Bollywood comeback after 7 years

As reported by Box Office Worldwide, the "Dil Diyan Gallan" singer has collaborated with the upcoming flick titled "Love Story of 90s," helmed by Amit Kasaria

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 02:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Atif Aslam, the artist known for his soul-stirring melodies has successfully navigated the restrictions that kept him away from the Indian film industry for seven years.

As reported by Box Office Worldwide, the "Dil Diyan Gallan" singer has collaborated with the upcoming flick titled "Love Story of 90s," helmed by Amit Kasaria. 

The movie will star Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai in the lead roles.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The makers have revealed that the singer has sung a romantic track for the film and that they were thrilled to have him return to Bollywood with his songs. 

The singer has not yet released an official statement in regards to his comeback in Bollywood, but excitement from his fans has been growing.

Within a mere decade, Atif successfully carved out a niche for himself in Bollywood, competing head-to-head with other top singers of his time.

He has created some of his most significant songs in India, such as "Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein", TuU Jane Na and "Pehli Nazar Mein". He also released hits like "Be Intehaan", "Tera Hone Laga Hoon", and "Dil Diya Gallan".

The Bombay High Court recently overturned the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, emphasising that one's patriotism doesn't necessitate aversion to artistes from the neighbouring country.

Pakistani artists were banned from working in the Indian film industry after the Uri terror attack in 2016.

Atif Aslam / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

1h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

17h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

2h | Videos
Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

17h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos