Atif Aslam to perform in Dhaka

Splash

TBS Report
29 March, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 04:25 pm

Atif Aslam, the musical sensation of the sub-continent, is coming to perform in Dhaka next month. 

The singer will perform as part of the music festival 'Let's Vibe Art & Music Festival'. The festival itself will be two days long, held from 18-19 April. This grand event is brought and orgnised by Let's Vibe and Mainspring Limited.

Alongside the musical performances, attendees can also expect various art installations and many other lifestyle activities making the whole experience vibrant and lively. 

The festival will be held at the Bashundhara Cricket Ground, which is a brand new venue perfect for such ocassions.
 

 

Atif Aslam

