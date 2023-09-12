'Our films are back': Akshay Kumar congratulates Shah Rukh Khan

Splash

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 12:09 pm

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. Photo: Collected

Amid Jawan's success at the box office, Akshay Kumar extended his heartfelt wishes to Shah Rukh on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

He said, "What massive success! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk Our films are back and how."

Shah Rukh who has been replying to every congratulatory message on social media, wrote back to the actor, "Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi (It's because of your wishes for all of us) All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love you," reports Hindustan Times. 

It's been just four days since Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released in theatres and film trade insiders have already declared it a hit with extraordinary numbers at the box office.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is breaking records at domestic and international box offices. In India, the film has collected around ₹81 crore nett on its fourth day, as per Sacnilk.com. Manobala Vijayabalan also shared that the gross collection is around ₹85.10 crore. Meanwhile, the film has crossed the ₹531 crores at the gross worldwide box office. It has become the fastest Hindi film to do so.

 

