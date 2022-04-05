Olivia Rodrigo accidentally broke one of her Grammy Awards

Olivia Rodrigo. Photo: Reuters

Olivia Rodrigo, who scored three Grammy awards on Sunday, including the Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo performance and Best Pop Vocal Album has accidentally dropped one of her trophies while posing with her awards backstage.

The Disney star, who scored multiple Grammys for her chat topping debut record "Sour", was flaunting her three awards until she dropped one of them and broke it into pieces, reports CNN.

Fortunately, an assistant present on stage, repaired the broken trophy and returned it to Olivia in prime condition.

Olivia later on, laughed off at the incident and went on to pose with her trophies.

However, photographer were quick to encapsulate Olivia's shocking reaction.

Olivia Rodrigo accidentally dropped one of her three Grammy awards. Photo: Getty Image via Huffpost

Olivia caught the limelight only at the age of 13, after starring as Paige Olvera in Disney's "Bizaardvark".

Earlier in 2010, a similar incident happened to pop sensation Tylor Swift when she accidentally dropped one of her four awards while posing with her trophies.