Song on millets featuring Modi nominated for Grammy 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends an Innovation conference with Israeli and Indian CEOs in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oded Balilty/Pool/File Photo

A song on millets featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated for Grammy 2024. The song composed and sung by Falguni and Gaurav Shah was launched to boost awareness about the importance of millets.

The Indian prime minister featured in the song, speaking about the importance of adopting millets as part of the lifestyle.

"Very creative and will inspire more people to embrace millets for healthy living!" PM Modi had praised the video of the song on social media platform X.

Millets are also the most secure crops for small farmers as they are resilient and climate-adaptable in both hot and drought environments. India produces all the nine commonly known traditional millets like Sorghum, Pearl Millet, Finger Millet, Foxtail Millet, Proso Millet, Little Millet, Barnyard Millet, Browntop Millet and Kodo Millet.

Millet is a common term for categorising small-seeded grasses that are often called Nutri-cereals. Most of the states in India grow one or more millet crop species.