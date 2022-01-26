Neymar the Perfect Chaos: Netflix documentary preview attracts streaming legions

Splash

BSS/AFP
26 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 02:35 pm

Related News

Neymar the Perfect Chaos: Netflix documentary preview attracts streaming legions

"For those who don't know me I am automatically the Joker," said the Brazilian number 10 on the trailer. The documentary has hit Netflix on 25 January

BSS/AFP
26 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 02:35 pm
Neymar : The Perfect Chaos hits Netflix on 25 January. Photo: Collected
Neymar : The Perfect Chaos hits Netflix on 25 January. Photo: Collected

Die heart fans of the Brazilian football star Neymar are on cloud nine as a documentary on the ace footballer "Neymar the Perfect Chaos" hits Netflix on 25 January. 

A live preview of the documentary attracted more than 500,000 streaming views on Monday night in the South American nation.

The first episode of the highly-anticipated three-part series "Neymar: The Perfect Chaos" was broadcast on streaming service Twitch in Brazil and drew 530,000 simultaneous viewers ahead of its official premiere on Tuesday.

The documentary takes a deep dive into the Brazilian number 10´s personal life, moving from his childhood in Sao Paulo to his rise at Brazilian club Santos and eventual superstardom at European clubs Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

In the trailer of the documentary, Neymar said, "For those who don't know me I am automatically the Joker."

Neymar, 29, has proven a highly controversial figure both on and off the field.

The series also depicts his relationship with his 10-year-old son Davi, and his father, from whom he inherited his name.

In an excerpt from the series, Neymar´s father assures watchers that his son has "seven or eight" years left in his career.

Neymar´s current teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe also appear on screen, as do other football stars such as Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and England´s David Beckham.

Neymar / Neymar documentary / netflix / Football / Documentary / Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

14m | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

1h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

2h | Panorama
Looking at the mountains of Mirinja range from a jum ghar built on Chimbuk range. Photo: Imran Khan

Scaling Bangladesh's highest peaks: A personal account

3h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

19h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

19h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

23h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure