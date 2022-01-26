Neymar the Perfect Chaos: Netflix documentary preview attracts streaming legions
"For those who don't know me I am automatically the Joker," said the Brazilian number 10 on the trailer. The documentary has hit Netflix on 25 January
Die heart fans of the Brazilian football star Neymar are on cloud nine as a documentary on the ace footballer "Neymar the Perfect Chaos" hits Netflix on 25 January.
A live preview of the documentary attracted more than 500,000 streaming views on Monday night in the South American nation.
The first episode of the highly-anticipated three-part series "Neymar: The Perfect Chaos" was broadcast on streaming service Twitch in Brazil and drew 530,000 simultaneous viewers ahead of its official premiere on Tuesday.
The documentary takes a deep dive into the Brazilian number 10´s personal life, moving from his childhood in Sao Paulo to his rise at Brazilian club Santos and eventual superstardom at European clubs Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
In the trailer of the documentary, Neymar said, "For those who don't know me I am automatically the Joker."
Neymar, 29, has proven a highly controversial figure both on and off the field.
The series also depicts his relationship with his 10-year-old son Davi, and his father, from whom he inherited his name.
In an excerpt from the series, Neymar´s father assures watchers that his son has "seven or eight" years left in his career.
Neymar´s current teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe also appear on screen, as do other football stars such as Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and England´s David Beckham.