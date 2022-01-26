Neymar the Perfect Chaos: Netflix documentary preview attracts streaming legions

Die heart fans of the Brazilian football star Neymar are on cloud nine as a documentary on the ace footballer "Neymar the Perfect Chaos" hits Netflix on 25 January.

A live preview of the documentary attracted more than 500,000 streaming views on Monday night in the South American nation.

The first episode of the highly-anticipated three-part series "Neymar: The Perfect Chaos" was broadcast on streaming service Twitch in Brazil and drew 530,000 simultaneous viewers ahead of its official premiere on Tuesday.

The documentary takes a deep dive into the Brazilian number 10´s personal life, moving from his childhood in Sao Paulo to his rise at Brazilian club Santos and eventual superstardom at European clubs Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

In the trailer of the documentary, Neymar said, "For those who don't know me I am automatically the Joker."

Video of Neymar: The Perfect Chaos | Official Trailer | Netflix

Neymar, 29, has proven a highly controversial figure both on and off the field.

The series also depicts his relationship with his 10-year-old son Davi, and his father, from whom he inherited his name.

In an excerpt from the series, Neymar´s father assures watchers that his son has "seven or eight" years left in his career.

Neymar´s current teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe also appear on screen, as do other football stars such as Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and England´s David Beckham.