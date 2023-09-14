Netflix reveals trailer of Sex Education season 4

The previous season left the fans stunned as Moordale Secondary School revolted against the oppressive leadership of head teacher Hope Haddon, played by Jemima Kirke.

Netflix teases emotional rollercoaster in 'Sex Education' final season trailer as characters face new challenges at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Photo: Collected

Netflix has revealed the trailer for the eagerly awaited fourth and final season of the beloved comedy-drama series, Sex Education. 

This intriguing trailer of two minutes and 23 seconds provides an interesting glimpse into the climactic conclusion of the show, assuring fans of a mix of emotions, humor, and personal development for the characters.

The previous season left the fans stunned as Moordale Secondary School revolted against the oppressive leadership of head teacher Hope Haddon, played by Jemima Kirke.

This disruption led to the school's closure, leaving fans at the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the fate of Otis Milburn, portrayed by Asa Butterfield, Eric Effiong, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and the rest of the Moordale crew.

The final season has also featured some new cast members, which include Thaddea Graham and Dan Levy.

The characters are seen making their way through a new chapter in their lives by enrolling at Cavendish Sixth Form College in the trailer. This institution stands in stark contrast to the conservative Moordale, encouraging students to freely express themselves.

However, Otis encounters a significant hurdle in this fresh environment: the presence of a student therapist on campus, portrayed by the talented Thaddea Graham, renowned for her role in Doctor Who.

This poses obstacles to Otis's dream of establishing himself as a sex counsellor at the new college.

One of the most eagerly anticipated plots in the upcoming season is the evolution of Maeve Wiley, portrayed by Emma Mackey. In the preceding season, Maeve departed for the United States on a scholarship, separating her from her love interest, Otis.

The trailer also showcases long-distance relationships filled with challenges and intimacy. The trailer advises viewers to have their tissues ready, as the final season is all set to begin streaming on Netflix on 21 September.

