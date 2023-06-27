Netflix faces backlash with ill-timed promotional tweet amid Titan sub tragedy

In the wake of the tragic implosion of the Titan submersible, which claimed the lives of all five individuals on board, Netflix has found itself in the midst of a public backlash. The streaming giant released the trailer for its latest documentary, The Deepest Breath, on Twitter, drawing sharp criticism for its insensitivity and poor timing.

The documentary revolves around Alessia Zecchini, a renowned freediving record holder. However, netizens were quick to point out that promoting a show about diving depths was highly inappropriate given the recent submersible tragedy.

Social media users expressed their disapproval, with one Twitter user highlighting the issue, stating, "I'm not sure this is the best show to advertise during the Titanic submarine thing." Another user sarcastically remarked, "Probably not the best-timed tweet you've ever done." A third individual questioned, "Wow epic timing, and not in a good way. Who decided this was going up?"

As the investigation into the catastrophic implosion continues, experts emphasize the immense force and speed at which such an event would occur due to the crushing water pressure on the ocean floor. The remains of the Titanic, resting at a depth of approximately 3,800 meters (12,400 feet) in the North Atlantic, serve as a reminder of the extreme conditions that the Titan submersible was designed to withstand.

In freediving, a single breath can be the difference between life or death.



The Deepest Breath, a new documentary, premieres July 19 pic.twitter.com/XLeH5D1YMm— Netflix (@netflix) June 20, 2023

With its previous dives to the Titanic wreck, the Titan, developed by OceanGate Inc. of Everett, Washington, was specifically constructed to endure the extreme water pressure at those depths. However, the recent tragedy has raised questions and concerns about the safety and limitations of deep-sea exploration.

Netflix's decision to release the trailer for The Deepest Breath amidst this somber period has further intensified public scrutiny. The streaming giant now faces a significant public relations challenge as it navigates the backlash and attempts to address the insensitivity surrounding the timing of its promotional content.

As the investigation into the Titan submersible tragedy unfolds, the public eagerly awaits answers and demands a more thoughtful and respectful approach from entertainment platforms when it comes to sensitive matters of this nature.