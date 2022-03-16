'Ms. Marvel' trailer introduces the MCU's Muslim teen superhero

Marve Studios has released a new trailer for Ms. Marvel, a new original series from which will be releasing in June this year.

Ms Marvel will introduce a new superhero, Muslim-American teen Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani.

Viewers will see Kamala trying to balance her high school life as a teenager and the unique responsibilities of being a superhero with new superpowers.

The trailer starts by introducing Kamala Khan, a teenager from Jersey City who is a major Avengers fan. She is also an aspiring artist and an avid gamer who struggles to fit in the world. However, one day the "brown girl from Jersey city" gets superpowers like her heroes and the responsibility to save the world.

However, actor Farhan Akhtar, who was rumoured to be part of the series, could not be spotted in the trailer. Fawad Khan, who previously confirmed shooting for the series, was also nowhere to be seen.

The trailer of the six-episode series, which also stars Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur, has received mixed reactions from the viewers. While some were excited to see the changes made in the Marvel universe, others wanted her to have different kind of powers.

A fan wrote, "It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world. any way don't mind me I'm a mess #MsMarvel," adding crying emojis. Another wrote, "I actually like like #MsMarvel trailer. It was funny. I enjoy the feeling of reading a comic when watching. The power change gets a lot of hate because many says 'it not her comic powers' or 'it green lantern' but I think it works. Carol and Monica both have cosmic powers." A third one said, "This looks really fun."

Meanwhile, one Twitter user who did not like the concept wrote, "Ruined her powers. I get having to modify the origin, doesn't seem that was handled well either, but you can't change her powers to something completely different." Another commented, "Besides from the power change, this looks promising and fun."

Ms Marvel, which is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, will premiere on Disney+ on June 8. The show is created by Bisha K Ali.