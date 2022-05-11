Mosharraf Karim, Mim pair up for ‘Moner Manush’

Splash

TBS Report 
11 May, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 07:24 pm

Celebrated actors Mosharraf Karim and Bidya Sinha Mim have teamed up after a long hiatus for the telefiction "Moner Manush."

The shooting of the drama written and directed by Sanjay Samaddar was recently held in the capital near Uttara and 300 feet. 

"Mosharraf Karim will be seen as an expatriate who witnesses dramatic turns of events after returning to his homeland while Bidya Sinha Mim will play the role of his wife," shared the director of the drama Wednesday (11 May). 

"This drama has a unique plot. The shooting of the drama has been going in a grand manner," Mosharraf Karim told the Business Standard. 

"Moreover, I am working with Mim after a long time. Overall, I enjoyed filming this tele-fiction," he added. 

"This drama will be released during Eid-ul-Adha. I don't want the audiences to miss me on the occasion of Eid," said Mim who is currently packed with a tight schedule. 

The drama will be released this Eid-ul-Azha. 

