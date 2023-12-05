Mosharraf Karim's 'Neshar Latim' in the works

The story of ‘Neshar Latim’ revolves around the life of a slum dweller in Dhaka. Mosharraf Karim will be seen in that lead role

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mosharraf Karim, one of the most iconic actors in the country, is a regular in dramas as well as movies. His newly starred drama is named 'Neshar Latim'. The drama was directed by Sohel Hasan and was written by Chayan Dev.

The shooting of it was wrapped on 3 December. The story of 'Neshar Latim' revolves around the life of a slum dweller in Dhaka. Mosharraf Karim will be seen in that lead role.

"The audience will come across a character who's an addict. His daily life, squabbles with his wife and conjugal instability was portrayed in the story. I hope the audience will like this story driven drama," said the actor.

Samira Khan Mahi will be seen acting as the wife of the central character. Mahmudul Islam Mithu and Shilpi Sharkar Apu also stars in two other significant roles.

 

